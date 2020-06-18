UKTV Play launches on Huawei AppGallery

Catch-up and on-demand service UKTV Play is now available on Huawei AppGallery, the app store for Huawei’s smartphones.

Offering “thousands of TV episodes and bingeworthy box sets” from UKTV’s Dave, Yesterday and Drama channels, the app is the first TV on-demand service to launch on the platform in the UK.

Hugo Allen, UKTV Play’s Head of Commercial, said: “We’re always looking to make our shows available to our viewers on as many devices and platforms as possible.

“By making the UKTV Play app available in the Huawei AppGallery, we can ensure that all Huawei mobile phone users can enjoy programmes from Dave, Drama and Yesterday wherever and whenever they want.”

Anson Zhang, Managing Director of the UK Consumer Business Group, Huawei, said: “With over 60,000 apps already integrated with Huawei Mobile Services, we are rapidly building the Huawei AppGallery to offer the first real alternative in ten years.

“We are continuously growing our service to bring our customers more of the apps we know they love, whilst working with some of most innovative developers to create the app store of the future.”

“The launch of UKTV Play on the Huawei AppGallery marks an exciting step for the business. We are thrilled our UK customers can now enjoy instant access to their favourite shows from Dave, Yesterday and Drama channels in an easy and accessible way.”