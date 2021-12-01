UKTV secures UK broadcasting rights for Pretty Hard Cases

UKTV has bought UK broadcast rights for hit Canadian buddy-cop drama series, Pretty Hard Cases.

The series, which will air on Alibi from January, stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore and is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with Canada’s national public broadcaster CBC and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

Set in Toronto, the show follows Guns and Gangs Detective Sam Wazowski (MacNeill) and Drug Squad Detective Kelly Duff (Moore), where it’s not until their chance meeting during a takedown that Sam and Kelly realise they’re going after the same target.

By day, they are heroes in their own particular way: skilled, tough, determined, and entertaining, fighting to do good in a broken system. But by night, they’re both grappling with loneliness, dysfunctional families and turbulent love lives. Their friendship could help to balance each other out if only they didn’t drive one another utterly insane.

Charlie Charalambous, UKTV’s global acquisitions manager, commented: “To be working with NBCUniversal on this exciting new series is fantastic. The series features widely celebrated talent and is a welcome addition to our UKTV Originals and British dramas that have performed brilliantly this year.”