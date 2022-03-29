UKTV’s Dave Commissions more Question Team with Richard Ayoade

Image: UKTV

Richard Ayoade’s Question Team is returning to UKTV’s Dave for a second eight-part series. Produced by Interstellar, the first series was one of the top performing commissions on Dave in 2021, attracting an average audience of 397k and peaking with 563k for episode one.

Each episode sees three comedians join the Question Team. But they’re not there to just answer the questions; they are the self-quizzing collective, and each guest must bring a unique round of questions, inspired by their own interests, for Richard Ayoade and the others to play.

The sole stipulation is that their questions have proper answers, otherwise what goes down during their game is entirely up to them.

Ayoade said: “I am beyond thrilled to be providing a quote pantomiming genuine excitement w/r/t whatever I’m meant to be promoting.”

Coyle, head of comedy entertainment at UKTV, said: “What’s great about this show, is that you’ve literally no idea what is going to be in it, week to week, as every round is unique. It’s quite something to pull off for the producers and Richard is an extraordinary host for an extraordinary show.”

Jamie Ormerod, Creative Director at Interstellar said: “We’re thrilled to head back into studio for more trivia-based nonsense with Richard Ayoade and eight new Question Teams, each equipped with original games for this ever-changing format.

“Series one featured comedians jumping out of planes, high stakes lawn bowls and identifying crisps from the sound of their crunch. Series two promises rounds that go higher, with more jeopardy and even more crunch.”