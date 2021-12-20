UKTV’s Dave orders fourth series of Hypothetical

James Acaster and Josh Widdicombe host the UKTV gameshow

UKTV has announced that Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster’s Hypothetical will return for a fourth series next year.

The series, which airs on UKTV’s free-to-air channel Dave and is produced by Hat Trick Productions, follows two teams of comedians as they’re posed absurd hypothetical situations and scored on how well they’d deal with them.

Over five rounds, the teams must think fast as they’re faced with a series of completely made-up scenarios and interrogated on their approach to each one.

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham said: “We are really excited to have James and Josh back on the channel to host another hilarious series of Hypothetical on Dave.

“In 2021 our original comedy entertainment slate has gone from strength to strength and with returning UKTV Originals like these 2022 is set to be even stronger.”

Hat Trick’s Stu Mather said: “We’re all incredibly excited to be heading back into the Hypothetical studio for more nonsense in 2022. We’ve lined up some brilliant guests, loads of stupid scenarios and, of course, a series of embarrassing outfits for James.”



