UKTV’s Dave orders third series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Big Zuu’s Big Eats has been recommissioned for a third series by UKTV’s subscription-free entertainment channel, Dave.

The show’s first series recently won Broadcast Digital Award’s Gamechanger Programme of the Year and has also scored nominations from BAFTA, Broadcast Awards, RTS Awards, and the Broadcasting Press Guild.

In the new 8-part new series Big Zuu and school friends Tubsey and Hyder return to fire up their trusty food truck and cook for some of entertainment’s biggest names, only this time the guests come to Zuu’s kitchen.

The series is produced by Boom, part of ITV Studios, in association with Big Zuu’s brand new production company Big Productions Ltd.

Big Zuu said, “I’m so excited that Big Eats is coming back for another series. Me, Tubsey and Hyder have had an amazing time filming the first two series and seeing the reaction from the fans has been incredible.

“The BAFTA and other award nominations earlier in the year have inspired us to go even bigger this time round.”

UKTV commissioning executive Emile Nawagamuwa said, “Big Zuu’s Big Eats goes from strength to strength and I’m delighted to be working with Zuu, Tubsey and Hyder to bring their spontaneous, infectious vibe back to our screens for a third time.

“This series will up the ante, building on its game changing reputation and expanding Zuu’s world. It’s vital that Dave continues to back and invest in authentic, homegrown talent and Zuu and the boys lead that charge.”

Sam Grace, Creative Director for Boom, said: “Everyone at Boom is delighted that Big Zuu’s Big Eats is returning and that we will once again get to work with Big Zuu, Tubsey and Hyder.

“It’s been a thrilling ride, watching Zuu transform from a self-trained chef into one of the hottest names in TV and the multiple award nominations and recognition are testament to his natural talent and energy.

“From our base in Wales we’re excited to be working closely with the team at Dave/ UKTV and creating more mouth-watering TV with Big Zuu.”