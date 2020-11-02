UKTV’s Gold reunites Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas for Murder They Hope

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas as Gemma and Terry in Dial M for Middlesbrough. Image: UKTV

Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas are re-uniting for Murder They Hope, a three-part sequel to their popular Murder on the Blackpool Express, Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough comedy films.

The pair will reprise their roles as Gemma and Terry in a trilogy of new adventures which see them investigating strange goings on at a local car boot sale, a poisoned pastry scandal and a bus-based serial killer.

Murder They Hope will air on UKTV’s Gold channel, home of the first three adventures, and will once again be written by Jason Cook who said: “It’s going to be amazing to be back with Terry and Gemma and this time for a series!

“Having multiple episodes has really let us go to town in creating a world of eccentric characters and big adventures for my favourite ex-Coach driving detectives!”

UKTV’s Pete Thornton added: “It’s a huge pleasure to be bringing fans of this much-loved series not one but three brand new adventures for our fearless (and generally clueless) heroes Terry and Gemma this year.

“Each story is very different in its own way, but they are all busting with Jason Cook’s trademark mixture of a satisfying ‘whodunnit’ with proper laugh out loud comedy.

“We’re very excited to be bringing Johnny Vegas, Sian Gibson and the brilliant creative team at Shiny Button back together for this new series and we can’t wait to see the fruits of their labours.”