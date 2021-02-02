UKTV’s upcoming Nicola Walker drama announces further casting

Jamie Sives (Guilt, Frontier), Katie Leung (The Nest, Roadkill) and Ukweli Roach (Blindspot, Humans) have joined the cast of Annika, the upcoming murder drama due to air on Alibi later this year.

They join Nicola Walker in the six-part series which is based on the hit Radio 4 drama and follows the sharp, witty and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed (Walker) as she heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU).

Her team includes DS Michael McAndrews (Sives), DC Blair Ferguson (Leung) and DS Tyrone Clarke (Roach).

Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter.

Filming is currently underway in Scotland. The series is being produced by Black Camel Pictures for UKTV, Masterpiece and All3Media International.