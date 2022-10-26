UKTV’s Yesterday commissions new classic car series

Classic Car Garage follows Colin Denton as he helps fellow enthusiasts maintain their classic cars.

UKTV, the commercial broadcaster owned by the BBC, has commissioned a new observational documentary series about a North London garage mechanic who helps classic car owners keep their vehicles on the road.

Classic Car Garage follows Colin Denton, the proud owner of a 1977 Triumph Stag whose automotive experience, expertise and passion has led to him opening his doors to share his knowledge with other owners and classic car club members.

Denton has a team of fellow experts who also advise owners and help diagnose and solve problems in their own specialist areas.

Across the series, which is currently in production, the team work on a 1931 MG M-Type Sportsman’s Coupe, a 1978 Austin Allegro S2, a 1974 Mk3 Jensen Interceptor, a 1982 Vauxhall Viceroy, and a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 230e.

Produced by ClockWork Films, Classic Car Garage will air on the Yesterday factual and on UKTV Play, the broadcaster’s catch-up service which is set to be upgraded to High Definition from next month.

UKTV’s Helen Nightingale said: “I’m so excited for our Yesterday viewers to see this stunning new series. Full of tips, hacks and fascinating facts, experts and amateurs all brought together for the love of classic cars.”

Heenan Bhatti, ClockWork Films’ founder said: “From the moment we came across Colin, we knew we had discovered something very special – watching him and his incredible team solve these mechanical mysteries is simply wonderful.

“What the Classic Car Garage provides is an array of stories with authentic jeopardy and warmth in abundance, whilst delivering a look book of gorgeous cars and a VIP pass to a plethora of the classic car community’s most loved events.

“We must express our thanks to Helen and the whole UKTV team, who have backed ClockWork Films, as a growing regional indie, through the development and production of this exciting new series.”

Gerald Casey added, “Colin Denton and his team are the perfect addition to Yesterday’s stable of passionate experts. Sharing their workspace and hands-on experience with so many others is another example of how welcoming the classic car community can be, and we’re grateful to everybody for letting our cameras in too.”