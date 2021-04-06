UKTV’s Yesterday goes behind the scenes of Hornby

Image: Hornby

A new documentary series following iconic British model maker Hornby is now in production for UKTV’s Yesterday channel. As well as its world-famous model trains, the company is home to the Corgi, Airfix and Scalextric brands.

Due for broadcast later this year, Hornby: A Model World is being produced by Rare TV and follows the firm’s staff of dedicated engineers and model makers at its HQ in Kent, as well as collectors and model shops.

With multiple new product launches, the series documents the ups and downs of trying to get these much-loved collector’s pieces to their customers on time and on budget, exploring how, by studying the original full-sized machines, these replicas are faithfully reproduced in miniature.

The series also features a passionate community of collectors and their layouts; whose expertise and knowledge is invaluable to the company.

UKTV’s Helen Nightingale said: “At Yesterday, we’re always on the lookout for hidden stories with fascinating history and passionate people, so we’re thrilled to work with leading factual producer Rare TV to share an exclusive behind the scenes look at Hornby, a quintessentially British institution.”

Rare TV’s Emma Barker said: “Hornby have welcomed us into their wonderful world and we’re delighted to be sharing it with Yesterday’s audience. It is the perfect home for the programme.”