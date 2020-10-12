UKTV’s Yesterday to explore ‘The Buildings That Fought Hitler’

UKTV’s factual channel, Yesterday, has commissioned a new series exploring the buildings and structures that were built to defend Britain from a German invasion during World War II.

Produced by Brighton based Indie Hello Mary, the eight-part The Buildings That Fought Hitler is a co-commission with Australia’s SBS and will premiere next year on Yesterday and on UKTV Play.

Presenter Rob Bell will look at a host of structures and buildings, from coastal defences, to secret bases used to house the auxiliary army, to the GHQ lines intended to protect the cities.

Using a mixture of archive photography, expert interviews, and first-hand testimony, the series shines a light on the 26,000 buildings that were built, the fascinating stories behind them, and the legacy that they left behind.

UKTV’s Daniel Thomas said: “Yesterday viewers love to see the forgotten stories of World War II and this series has just that.

“I’m delighted to have forged a new partnership with Hello Mary and be working together to reveal the fascinating secrets surrounding our country’s preparations for a Nazi invasion.”

Hello Mary CEO, Steve Regan, added: ‘Hello Mary is all about ideas from any genre that are returnable and work internationally and The Buildings That Fought Hitler is the perfect illustration of this mantra.

“It’s also a testament to our work with Parade who are just as ambitious as us in wanting to create content that works globally’