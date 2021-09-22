UKTV’s Yesterday to reveal more Secrets of the Transport Museum

Picture shows: Triumph Motorcycle, Delahaye and the Napier Railton. Image: UKTV/Middlechild Productions

Secrets of the Transport Museum is returning to UKTV’s factual channel, Yesterday, with a new 10-part series.

Produced by Middlechild Productions and narrated by Sanjeev Bhaskar, the series goes behind the scenes at the Brooklands Museum in Surrey following the skilled and enthusiastic volunteers who work to preserve the array of historic racing cars, motorbikes and aeroplanes that have a permanent home at the museum.

The first series launched with a strong audience of 486k for the opening episode, one of the most successful series launches ever for the channel, and the series as a whole achieved a consolidated average audience of 378k.

Secrets of the Transport Museum is commissioned for UKTV by senior commissioning editor, Helen Nightingale and ordered by Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey and deputy director of commissioning, Hilary Rosen. Produced by Middlechild Productions, executive producers are David Sumnall and Andrew Walmsley.

UKTV’s Helen Nightingale said: “I can’t wait to get back to Brooklands! There’s so much history, knowledge and enthusiasm there from those passionate experts; and Middlechild do such a great job at capturing that and sharing it with the viewers on screen.”

David Sumnall, executive producer and managing director of Middlechild Productions, said: “Brooklands is a truly magical place full of amazing characters and incredible stories so we couldn’t be more excited to be back.

“To top it off we get to work with the brilliant team at UKTV again. We can’t wait for the Yesterday viewers to see what we’ve been filming!”

Gerald Casey added: “Yesterday viewers loved going behind the scenes and under the bonnets at Brooklands in the first series, so we’re really pleased to be returning for even more repairs and restorations.

“The sheer history of the place and the dedicated volunteers working to keep the exhibits where they belong – on the track or in the sky – makes this a joy to watch.”