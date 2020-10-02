Ultra HD remasters of Universal and Warner Music libraries are coming exclusively to Amazon Music

Amazon has struck deals with Universal Music and Warner Music to remaster thousands of songs and albums in Ultra High Definition which will be available exclusively to Amazon Music HD subscribers.

The service already offers 5 million songs in Ultra HD and users can also stream more than 60 million lossless High Definition songs.

Today’s announcement covers albums and tracks from a host of big name artists, including Marvin Gaye, Nirvana, Tom Petty, Diana Ross, Linkin Park, J. Cole, Waylon Jennings, Ramones, 2 Chainz, Lady Gaga, The Notorious B.I.G., Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

“We launched Amazon Music HD last year with a promise to always offer our customers the best quality recording available for streaming,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music.

“With this partnership, we are building upon that promise by upgrading existing recordings to make the listening experience even better, and preserving artistic legacy for future generations. We are thrilled to have the support from Universal Music and Warner Music to deliver key recordings from their catalogs, exclusively for Amazon Music customers.

“We’ll continue to work with more labels to upgrade the digital quality of even more audio recordings, and provide customers with all of the emotion, power, clarity, and nuance of original recordings across all genres.”