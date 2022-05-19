Uncharted tops Official Film Chart for third week

Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali star in Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED. Photo by: Clay Enos

Uncharted is enjoying a third week at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart which measures digital and physical disc sales.

Following its release on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD, the film has successfully held back competition from former Number 1s Sing 2 (2) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (3).

Dune holds on tight at Number 4, while 1986 action-drama classic Top Gun soars up 21 places to Number 5, a brand-new peak for the film which sees an uplift following the release of its sequel Top Gun: Maverick in cinemas, 36 years after the original was released.

The Matrix Resurrections (6) climbs three, Belfast (7) rises one, and Disney and Pixar’s smash hit Turning Red (8) drops two.

Another film making its entrance into he Top 10 for the first time is romantic-comedy drama Marry Me, climbing two to Number 9. Rounding off the countdown is Disney’s much-loved musical Encanto, which lifts five to return to the Top 10 at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th May 2022