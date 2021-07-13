Undercover Boss revived by ITV

ITV has revived Undercover Boss for a new run which will see bosses from Pickfords, Bristol Street Motors, Wyldecrest Parks, and Euro Foods Group join their employees on the frontline.

ITV Factual Commissioner Kate Teckman said: “As we come out of the pandemic it’s clear that there’s never been a bigger gap between the multimillionaire bosses and their workers, so this is the perfect time to bring viewers an all-new Undercover Big Boss as we see how they will fare swapping their corporate dinners for packed lunches and what changes they will make for their workers.”

Mike Cotton, deputy Creative Director at format owners Studio Lambert, added: “There’s never been a more relevant time to bring Undercover Boss back.

“It’s a fascinating snapshot of modern working Britain and we’re very grateful to the bosses who were brave enough to don a disguise and embark on this journey amidst the chaos of a pandemic.”