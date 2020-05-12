Universal announces Apollo 13, Halloween and Breakfast Club ‘watch along’ parties

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has organised a series of ‘watch along’ parties, starting with Halloween on May 16th.

In order to join, simply follow the hosts on Twitter, buy or rent the weekend’s movie at any retailer, and press play at exactly 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST!

May 16th – Halloween hosted by Blumhouse with Director David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis and special guests

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Watch the return of Halloween alongside the film’s director David Gordon Green and special guests including: John Carpenter, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle.

#HalloweenAtHome

May 23rd – Apollo 13 hosted by former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly

Join retired NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, a veteran of four different space flights, as he watches his predecessors try to return back to Earth.

Stranded 205,000 miles from Earth in a crippled spacecraft, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) fight a desperate battle to survive.

#Apollo13AtHome

May 30th – The Breakfast Club hosted by Nerdist

Please report for Saturday detention at the library! Join Nerdist as they revisit the misfits of the John Hughes 80’s classic The Breakfast Club.

They were five students with nothing in common, faced with spending a Saturday detention together in their high school library. #BreakfastClubAtHome