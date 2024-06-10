Up to £350 cashback on Samsung AI-enabled mobiles, tablets, TVs, and soundbars 

Samsung is offering up to £350 cashback on purchases of selected AI-enabled phones, tablets, TVs, soundbars, refrigerators, washing machines ovens and vacuum cleaners.
Running until July 2nd, the deal is open to customers in the UK and Ireland who make their purchase Samsung.com/uk.
The deals include:
- Claim £500/ €550 back or get a Soundbar on us on 85″ QN95D Neo QLED 4K
- Claim £300/ €330 back or get a Soundbar on us on 85″ LS03D The Frame
- Claim £350/ €385 back on Family Hub RF65DG9H0ESREU Fridge Freezer
- Claim £200/ €220 back on Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5 or S24 Ultra
- Claim £200/ €220 back Q990D Q-Series Soundbar