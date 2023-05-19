Update to Samsung TV Plus mobile app brings improved user interface

Samsung is bringing UK users of its Samsung TV Plus mobile app a new vertical video experience which allows them to scroll through short videos of their favourite content, all optimised for a mobile device.

TV Plus is available for a range of Samsung devices, including post 2016 Smart TVs and Galaxy phones and tablets, and offers instant access to over a hundred free channels spanning all genres and delivered over the web, with no need to register.

Upcoming highlights include the new season of America’s Got Talent airing in June, which is exclusive to the platform. In addition, viewers can enjoy the latest season of American Idol, including the finale taking place on 25th May.

Head of Product, Gus Grimaldi, Samsung Europe: “We’ve made fresh and exciting updates to our popular Samsung TV Plus mobile app which will make watching premium TV shows and movies even better for our customers.

“The number of people using the free app has more than doubled within the last year and our new update gives Galaxy users an opportunity to watch exclusive content in a more mobile-friendly way on-the-go.”