US Open Tennis Championships returns to Sky Sports in five-year deal

The US Open Championships is returning to Sky Sports after the broadcaster struck a new five-year partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

The new deal, which starts with the 2023 US Open at Flushing Meadows (August 28th 2023) and runs up to and including the 2027 event, includes coverage of both the Men’s and Women’s tournaments, alongside respective Double’s, Mixed Doubles, Juniors, and Wheelchair competitions.

Jonathan Licht, MD Sky Sports said: “We are very excited to partner with the USTA once again to deliver the US Open, one of the greatest Grand Slam Tennis tournaments in the world.

“We have had a great history with the USTA and remember Andy Murray’s 2012 US Open win as one of the great moments on Sky Sports. This is another huge sporting event for our viewers, and we look forward to bringing tennis fans more of what they love and welcoming in new fans to the sport”

Kirsten Corio, Chief Commercial Officer, USTA added: “The USTA and Sky Sports have a long history together and it’s an exciting time to be partnering once again.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the US Open to an increasing number of fans in the UK and Ireland over the next five years as the sport continues to grow and a new generation of stars emerges.”