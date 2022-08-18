Vampire Academy – Sky releases new trailer for latest exclusive Peacock series

Sky has released a new trailer for Vampire Academy, the brand-new series coming to Peacock, the streaming service available in the UK exclusively to Sky and NOW customers, from September 16th.

The series will launch with the first four episodes available immediately, and then follow a weekly pattern.

Synopsis:

St. Vladmir’s Academy isn’t just any boarding school — it’s a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage ‘Strigoi’ vampires who would like to see them destroyed.

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society – one as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.

The series stars Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat), Daniela Nieves (Snowfall), Kieron Moore (Sex Education), Andre Dae Kim (Locke & Key), J. August Richards (Agents of Shield), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (Lucky Man), Mia Mckenna-Bruce (Persuasion), Rhian Blundell (Nobody Girl), Jonetta Kaiser (Tales) and Andrew Liner (Grown-ish).