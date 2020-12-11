Van Der Valk to return for three more episodes

Marc Warren’s revival of Van Der Valk is returning for a second three-part series, with filming due to start next Spring.

Chris Murray returns as writer and showrunner and Warren will reprise his role as Commissaris Piet Van der Valk alongside Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell.

Other cast members include Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back) and Emma Fielding (Les Misérables).

News of the second series comes as all3media, which distributes the show and owns its producers Company Pictures, confirmed a host of deals with international broadcasters to show the first season.

The show is a made in partnership with co-commissioner ARD Degeto in Germany, Masterpiece in the USA and ITV in the UK.

Dutch public broadcaster NPO is also onboard, with additional financing by Netherlands Film Production Incentive. NPO will take broadcast rights for the Netherlands.

Broadcasters three-part series include Discovery (Italy), France Televisions (France), NRK (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4 (Sweden), Croatia (HRT), Canal Cosmopolitan (Spain) and a pan-regional deal in the CIS region (Okko).

In addition, deals have been signed in Poland, Lithuania, Italian-speaking Switzerland, Finland, Flemish Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo and Slovenia.

In Asia NHK has acquired the title in Japan and ViuTVsix will play the title in Hong Kong. Deals have also been confirmed in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan in addition to deals signed with ABC (Australia) and Sky (New Zealand).

The drama has also secured sales with DirecTV in Latin America and BBC Global Channels will play the title in Africa.

Michele Buck, CEO at Company Pictures, commented: “We were absolutely thrilled with the success of the first series of Van Der Valk, which combined compelling contemporary crime stories with a fantastic ensemble cast and a stand-out central performance from Marc Warren.

“All set against the backdrop of one of the most vibrant cities in the world, Amsterdam. With the second series we intend to build on the warmth, humour and camaraderie of the team with another series of suspenseful stories created by Chris Murray.

“We’re truly excited to get started on a brand-new instalment of this fantastic drama and I’m looking forward to bringing the world of Van Der Valk to life once again.”

Louise Pedersen, CEO at all3media International, added: “The number of deals confirmed for Van Der Valk highlights the strong demand in Europe and beyond for two-hour detective dramas.

“Our clients are always on the look-out for high-quality, well-made primetime drama that appeals to a wide audience – and Van Der Valk fits the bill perfectly.

“We’re delighted to reunite with ARD Degeto, Masterpiece, ITV and Company Pictures on this international co-production, and I know our first-season broadcasters – and their viewers – will be eagerly anticipating more intriguing investigations.”

Huw Kennair Jones, ITV Drama Commissioner said: “Marc Warren’s portrayal of Van Der Valk won the hearts and minds of a new generation of TV crime fans with his brilliant performance as the Amsterdam based detective.

“We are thrilled with how the ITV audience received the series and look forward to the new episodes next year.”