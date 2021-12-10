Van Helsing – final season coming to Blu-ray and  DVD next month

Van Helsing

The final season of hit fantasy-horror series Van Helsing is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on January 10th via Dazzler Media.

Also available on the same date is Van Helsing: The Complete Collection which features all 65 episodes from every season, including the eagerly awaited final season.

Synopsis:

Van Helsing has become one of the most exciting and entertaining fantasy-horror shows of recent times, combining brutal action with compelling storytelling and memorable characters. Inspired by the Helsing graphic novel series, the show has gone on to earn a loyal fan following worldwide.



Following an event referred to as “The Rising”, vampires now dominate the world. Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton, True Blood, Legends), the great-great-great-grand daughter of vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing, is resurrected to lead the surviving humans in their struggle against the vampires.