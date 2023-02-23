Venom joins Marvel’s Midnight Suns in new DLC

The second post-launch DLC, dubbed Redemption, is now available for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, bringing Venom to the game as a playable character.

Hailing from 2K and Marvel Entertainment, the game is available on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In Redemption, Venom, the deadly amalgam of Eddie Brock and an alien symbiote, joins the Midnight Suns to right the wrongs he committed under Lilith’s demonic influence.

Blood-sucking vampyres have infested the sewers beneath New York City, but even they quake in fear at the sight of Venom’s pitch-black claws and razor-sharp teeth.

With help from the Midnight Suns, Venom is fighting to regain control of his actions and rid NYC of the undead scourge—but unshackling himself from one manipulative demon has attracted the attention of another.

Venom is recruited by completing his first story mission “The Devil’s Due,” which becomes playable after completing the “Shattering Expectations” mission at the end of Act One.