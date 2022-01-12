Venom: Let There Be Carnage is this week’s bestselling film

Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has taken the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on disc, knocking last week’s bestseller No Time To Die into second place.

The Marvel also sees a second placing at Number 5 as part of a boxset also containing 2018’s Venom.

Encanto – Disney’s new animated musical hit – rises one place to reach a new peak of Number 3, while the 2004 Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2 swoops up nine places to Number 4, its first entrance into the Top 10.

DC’s The Suicide Squad falls three places to Number 6, while Spider-Man: Far From Home rises one to 7 and Paw Patrol: The Movie lands at 8.

Halloween Kills debuts at Number 9 and The Last Duel drops four places to round off the countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th January 2022