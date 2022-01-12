SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is this week’s bestselling film

-

Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has taken the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on disc, knocking last week’s bestseller No Time To Die into second place. 

The Marvel also sees a second placing at Number 5 as part of a boxset also containing 2018’s Venom.

Encanto – Disney’s new animated musical hit – rises one place to reach a new peak of Number 3, while the 2004 Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2 swoops up nine places to Number 4, its first entrance into the Top 10.

DC’s The Suicide Squad falls three places to Number 6, while Spider-Man: Far From Home rises one to 7 and Paw Patrol: The Movie lands at 8.

Halloween Kills debuts at Number 9 and The Last Duel drops four places to round off the countdown at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 12th January 2022

LWPosTitleLabel
21VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGESONY PICTURES HE
12NO TIME TO DIEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
43ENCANTOWALT DISNEY
134SPIDER-MAN 2SONY PICTURES HE
235VENOM/VENOM – LET THERE BE CARNAGESONY PICTURES HE
36THE SUICIDE SQUADWARNER HOME VIDEO
87SPIDER-MAN – FAR FROM HOMESONY PICTURES HE
58PAW PATROL – THE MOVIEPARAMOUNT
NEW9HALLOWEEN KILLSUNIVERSAL PICTURES
610THE LAST DUEL20TH CENTURY FOX HE
© Official Charts Company 2022

POPULAR