Watch Tom Hardy in new Venom: The Last Dance trailer 

Sony has released a new trailer for Venom: The Last Dance which arrives in UK cinemas on October 25th.

Tom Hardy return as Venom in the saga’s final film which sees Eddie and Venom ae on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on their last dance.

Hardy is joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story from her and Hardy, and is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.