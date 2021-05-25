Veritone launches new synthetic AI voice tool for brands and influencers

Veritone has launched a new tool which allows media firms, brands, marketers, celebrities and influencers to create, manage, license and monetise hyper-realistic synthetic voices.

MARVEL.ai supports both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes and offers a complete, end-to-end suite of voice capabilities and features –– including creation and usage; management; production workflows; licensing, compliance and clearance; and monetisation.

Built on aiWARE, Veritone’s proprietary operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone MARVEL.ai also enables users to leverage multiple best-in-class voice engines, ensuring they utilise the best solution possible for their specific needs.

Veritone aiWARE also gives Veritone MARVEL.ai users the ability to combine top voice engines with other cognitive capabilities –– such as translation, sentiment analysis and content classification –– to create the highest quality content at scale.

“Veritone MARVEL.ai is a natural extension of our expertise in artificial intelligence, digital content licensing and audio advertising,” said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone.

“By offering the most advanced synthetic voice models and supporting both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes, Veritone MARVEL.ai is setting the standard for the synthetic content ecosystem.

“Whether you’re a media company, brand, or an influencer, celebrity or athlete, the ability to easily create custom, authentic voices means that Veritone MARVEL.ai is a true game-changer for the media and entertainment industries.”