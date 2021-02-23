Vestel is adding Twitch to its smart TVs

TV manufacturer Vestel is bringing Twitch to its smart TVs, including those made under the Hitachi, JVC, Telefunken and Techwood brands.

Roll-out of the livestreaming service’s app will allow owners of Vestel-manufactured Smart TVs produced from June 2018 onwards to browse Twitch channels and watch live streams.

“We are extremely proud to be able to launch Twitch on our Smart TVs,” said Barış Altınkaya, Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Product Management, Vestel.

“With this addition to our app line-up, we can connect everyone at home to an endless library of live entertainment that covers everything from games, sports, and travel to cooking and talk shows.

“Whatever their interests, thanks to this app collaboration, we can offer viewers more of the content they love, whilst also maximising their Twitch viewing experience with cutting-edge, big-screen TVs.”

Sajjad Rehman, Director of Business Development at Twitch said, “Twitch is first and foremost a community which comes together to experience live entertainment, based on their passions and fuelled by interactivity.

“And there is no more important community than a family. Bringing Twitch into the living room through the Vestel TV’s will make it even easier for even more communities to come together for those never to be repeated moments which take on Twitch every second.”