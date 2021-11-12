ViacomCBS and Twitter strike global content deal

Channel 5 owner ViacomCBS has struck a deal with Twitter which will see content from the broadcaster’s global portfolio of channels made available on the social media platform. In addition, its Paramount+ streaming service will host three Twitter Watch Parties to bring fans together, fuel conversation and build community around select highly anticipated original series.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Twitter in this expansive global deal that brings together the full ViacomCBS portfolio and magnifies the scale and scope of our valued partnership,” said Andrea Wolinetz, SVP, Distribution & Business Development-Streaming at ViacomCBS.

“Twitter is the digital water cooler for trending topics and fandom worldwide, and we’re excited to provide front-row access to innovative digital content experiences and culture-defining moments across the best of entertainment, news and sports for Twitter users everywhere.”

“We’re excited to take our strong partnership to a new level, offering premium content across entertainment, news and sports and giving brands the opportunity to align with ViacomCBS’ entire portfolio on a global scale,” said Jennifer Prince, Head of Global Content Partnerships, Twitter.

“Through highlights, Twitter Moments, innovative formats and Paramount+ watch parties, Twitter will put users at the center of the biggest moments happening around the world.”