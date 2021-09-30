ViacomCBS Networks International completes Chilevisión acquisition

ViacomCBS Networks International has today completed its previously announced acquisition of Chilevisión from WarnerMedia.

The deal gives the ViacomCBS division ownership Chile’s “market leading” free-to-air television channel plus a “substantial library” of local content and production capabilities.

“Our investment in Chilevisión strategically expands ViacomCBS’ global ecosystem, strengthening our position as a leading Spanish-language content producer,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International.

“As we rapidly grow our streaming services worldwide, we’ve seen the power our free-to-air channels like Telefe in Argentina, Network 10 in Australia, and Channel 5 in the UK have to fuel Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

“Spanning every platform and price point, our diversified ecosystem is what continues to set ViacomCBS apart in the streaming landscape as we drive subscribers across our platforms and connect audiences with more premium, original content.”