Viaplay secures 5-year extension to F1 broadcast rights

Viaplay has secured a new five-year deal to show Formula 1 on its platforms in the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, up to and including the 2029 season.

The agreement will bring fans in all six countries every practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint event and Grand Prix. The fixtures will available live in the Netherlands and Nordic countries on the Viaplay streaming service, and on Viaplay pay-TV channels in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

In the Netherlands, Viaplay and Formula 1 will continue their strategic partnership that enables Viaplay customers to access F1 TV Pro as part of their subscriptions. F1 TV Pro will remain available in the Netherlands and the Nordic countries as a stand-alone product

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO, said: “Formula 1 is more than a sport – it’s a global phenomenon that spans streaming, Hollywood, social media and beyond, and fascinates fans of all ages and backgrounds throughout the year.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Formula 1 in our longest agreement so far.

“This shows Viaplay Group’s commitment to competing for the long term and growing profitably in the Netherlands and Nordics, and to offering our viewers the most attractive and relevant content available anywhere.”

Ian Holmes, Formula 1 Director of Media Rights: “Formula 1 and Viaplay Group share a joint vision to create a world-class broadcast experience which brings our fans the drama and excitement of F1.

“It’s because of this dedication to quality programming that we have consistently seen Viaplay’s viewership increase year on year amongst a passionate fanbase which only continues to grow.

“This historic deal, also incorporating F1 TV Pro, F1’s own streaming offering will see F1 and Viaplay continue to push the boundaries of innovation, so our fans never miss a moment of wheel-to-wheel action for years to come.”