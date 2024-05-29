Viaplay to show UEFA competitions in five Nordic countries

Viaplay has secured exclusive rights to show the men’s UEFA Champions League in Sweden and Denmark, exclusive rights to the Europa League and Conference League in Norway and Finland, and shared rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in Iceland up to and including the 2026/2027 season.

Peter Nørrelund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business Development Officer, said: “Football fans across the Nordic region know that European nights on Viaplay are something special.

“As always, we will deliver world-class studios and the sharpest experts, alongside local language commentary, exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries and much more.

“And with the new UEFA club competitions format, we will have even more top-quality football to offer our viewers in the years to come.”