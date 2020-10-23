Vicar Of Dibley, Blackadder and Gimme Gimme Gimme are coming to iPlayer

Every episode of Richard Curtis and Dawn French’s much-loved sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley and the complete Catherine Tate Show are coming to iPlayer from this weekend.

The BBC’s streaming service is also adding Blackadder, Gimme Gimme Gimme, and The Royle Family next month.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, says: “On BBC iPlayer you can enjoy some of the best comedies ever alongside many fantastic new series.

“You’ll now be able to put your feet up and relax in the company of Geraldine Granger, Jim Royle, Lauren Cooper and Baldrick. Whoever you are, there’s a comedy for you with a bigger selection than ever before on BBC iPlayer.”