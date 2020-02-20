Vicky McClure to star in new Jed Mercurio bomb disposal drama for ITV

Vicky McClure is to star in a new ITV drama produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

Written by Daniel Brierley, Trigger Point focusses on the work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

McClure, who stars in Mercurio’s Line of Duty, will play front line officer Lana Washington, who is an experienced bomb disposal operative.

Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can’t help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It’sa terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber’s real identity?

McClure said: “So grateful to be working with Jed again. I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington.

“Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, added: “Trigger Point has you on the edge of your seat from the start. It’s a brilliant script by Daniel and I can’t believe this is his first commission.

“I’m delighted to be working with Jed who knows better than anyone how to bring these thrillers to screen and Vicky is the perfect Lana. It’s a fabulous team and an exciting show for ITV.”

Jed Mercurio will executive produce the drama alongside Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead and Jessica Sharkey for HTM Television, with Julia Stannard serving as producer. HTM Television is co-owned by Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions.

Mercurio commented: “Everyone at HTM Television is honoured Vicky McClure will star in Trigger Point, Daniel Brierley’s breathless thriller that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

“We’re immensely grateful to Polly Hill and ITV for giving this opportunity to a brand-new writer.”

Daniel Brierley added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Jed, HTM and ITV to bring Trigger Point to the screen.

“I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave EXPO officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Trigger Point will begin filming in London later this year.