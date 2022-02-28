Vicky McClure’s Trigger Point to return for second series

ITV has ordered a second series of Trigger Point, with Vicky McClure confirmed to reprise her role as bomb disposal operative Lana Washington.

The show has enjoyed strong audiences with nearly 11 million viewers watching the first episode and the first four episodes averaging more than 9m viewers across ITV and ITV Hub and on BritBox where the show is available to stream ad-free and in HD.

The new six-part series will air in 2023 and will once again be helmed by creator Daniel Brierley and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

Polly Hill, ITV’s Head of Drama, commented: “I am so delighted to see Trigger Point return. Vicky is stunning as Lana and it’s brilliantly produced by Jed and HTM, but I also want to congratulate Daniel for his scripts.

“To have held the audience in a state of tension for 6 hours so brilliantly, you can’t believe it’s his first show. I can’t wait to see where series two takes Lana and her team.”

Mercurio commented: “Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point. Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers.

“We’ve received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series.”

Brierley said: “I’m honoured and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future.

“It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”