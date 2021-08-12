Victoria Justice And Adam Demos To Headline Netflix’s new Australian Romcom

Victoria Justice (Afterlife of the Party, California King, Victorious) and Adam Demos (Sex/Life, Falling Inn Love) have been cast in Netflix’s latest romcom.

The story will follow a “hard-driving” LA wine-company exec who travels to an Australian sheep station to land a major client, there ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local.

Written by : Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy (Love, Guaranteed, Falling Inn Love), the film is being directed by Stuart McDonald (Summer Heights High, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

The film will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia and production and post-production will be supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: “This new Netflix film is the latest in a string of domestic and international productions continuing to fuel the state’s screen boom which is critical to our economic recovery.”