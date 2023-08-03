Vidaa signs Vubiquity to boost its free streaming hub ahead of global roll-out

Vubiquity has been selected by Vidaa, the company behind the Smart TV operating system used by Hisense, Toshiba and other TV makers, to provide content for Vidaa tv, its free streamed TV hub. Already available in the US, Vidaa tv is set for a global roll-out later this year.

Vubiquity, which is owned by Amdocs, will leverage its relationships with hundreds of creators and distributors to bring a mix of ad-based video-on-demand (AVOD), free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), transactional video on demand (TVOD) and electronic sell-through (EST) content to the platform.

In addition to Hisense and Toshiba, the Vidaa operating system is used by more than a hundred regional TV brands.

Yaniv Gruenwald, President of Vidaa USA, said: “As a leading Smart TV operating system and content platform, our goal has always been to deliver the best global and local content to our consumers in a cost-effective way.

“Vubiquity is a vital partner for us because they offer a wealth of premium content choices and they make it easy for Vidaa tv to access licensed content from entertainment studios. This supports our growth and momentum in 2023.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: “We are pleased to work with Vidaa, a leader in smart TV operating systems, as they deliver ad-based, free content options to their customers.

“Content diversity and quality are key to continued adoption by customers around the world and offers such as Vidaa tv will become even more essential to engage customers in a competitive environment.”