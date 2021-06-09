Video – Jason & Ivan Reitman discuss Ghostbusters: Afterlife

In this new featurette, Jason & Ivan Reitman discuss passing the Proton Pack from one generation to the next with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

A follow-up to the 1984 original and its 1989 sequel, the film sees Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles alongside franchise newcomers Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Synopsis:

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.