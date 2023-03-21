Vigil – BBC reveals series two casting and story details

BBC drama bosses have revealed that the next series of military thriller Vigil will see Suranne Jones’ DCI Amy Silva investigating a series of unexplained fatalities within the British air force.

Rose Leslie is also confirmed to be returning alongside Jones as Kirsten Longacre, as is Gary Lewis in the role of DSU Robertson. They’ll be joined by Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry, David Elliot, Chris Jenks, Tommy Sim’aan, Oscar Salem, Jonathan Ajayi and Hiba Medina.

The six-part drama, made by the ITV-owned World Productions (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) for BBC One and iPlayer, begins filming soon in Scotland, with further filming in Morocco.

The first series focussed on an investigation into a sudden death on board of of the UK’s nuclear submarines and attracted over 13 million viewers – making it UK television’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018. It’s currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer, including in 4K UHD for owners of compatible devices.

Series creator and writer Tom said: “I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure.

“World Productions have built a fantastic reputation for twisting, turning thrillers and this one corkscrews with the best of them.”

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, Executive Producers for World Productions, commented: “We’re excited to be taking the Silva & Longacre investigative partnership into a very different part of the British military, high in the skies rather than deep underwater.

“We’re also delighted to welcome to the cast two brilliant actors we’ve worked with on previous World shows, Romola Garai and Dougray Scott”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: “Vigil series one took the country by storm, and I could not be more excited for BBC viewers to find out what comes next. With a highly original mystery and a richly fascinating new world for Silva and Longacre to explore, this is blockbuster television with brains as well as brawn.”