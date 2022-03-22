Vikingard from NetEase Games now available for Android and iOS

NetEase Games and Clicktouch Technology have announced the launch of Vikingard on Google Play and the App Store.

The game casts the player in the role of the heir of the Fharun Tribe in ancient Scandinavia and tasks them to gather brave warriors to explore the world, gather lost treasures, crush their enemies, and become a mighty ruler.

In addition to its high-quality 2.5D animation, the game features a soundtrack created by a group of composers whose work spans the movie, television, and video game industries, including Tom Holkenborg (Justice League, Deadpool, Mad Max, Alita: Battle Angel), Trevor Morris (Vikings, The Tudors), Gordy Haab (Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront), and Yu Fei (The Eight Hundred, The Sacrifice, A Writer’s Odyssey).