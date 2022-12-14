Vikings: Valhalla game heading to Netflix 

A new game based on the MGM Television/Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla will be joining the streaming service’s gaming line-up next year.

Players will take their place as leaders of fierce Viking clans and build formidable settlements. As their following grows, they will wage war and expand their influence across the continent. It will take strength, cunning and ingenuity to claim a stake through the ever-changing balance of power.

Vikings: Valhalla will be the third game to come to Netflix from Tilting Point following SpongeBob: Get Cooking! And Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited.



“The Vikings franchise was the perfect IP to develop a strategy game with Emerald City Games as part of our ongoing relationship that brings new titles to Netflix, ” said Kevin Segalla, Founder and Co-CEO of Tilting Point.

“We are looking forward to providing an incredibly rich and rewarding gaming experience for Netflix members.”

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla will debut on January 12th.