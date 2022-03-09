Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix announces filming has wrapped on show’s second season

Filming has wrapped on the second series of Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla and is set to commence on the show’s third season this spring.

Set 125 years after MGM Television’s hit series Vikings, Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived —legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Season one debuted on February 25th and has clocked up 194 million hours of viewing in its first nine days.

The second, 8-episode, season will be available to stream next year with Corlett, Gustavsson and Suter all confirmed to reprise their roles.

Jeb Stuart, Creator, Showrunner and Executive Producer, said: “Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One.

“The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three.

“While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s Head of US/Canada Scripted Series, commented: “The fans have spoken and we couldn’t be more thrilled than to bring them more of the epic adventure and heart-pounding action they love.

“Jeb Stuart has masterfully taken this beloved saga 125 years into the future and introduced a whole new generation of Vikings and stories that have resonated with new and existing fans all over the world. There is plenty more to avenge and more battles to fight!”