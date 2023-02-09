Viola Davis, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Chris Tucker star in new Air trailer 

Caption: Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan in Air. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios. Copyright: © Amazon Content Services LLC.

Warner Bros has released an all-new trailer for Air, Ben Affleck’s look at the creative partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, which debuts in cinemas on April 5th.

Directed by Affleck, who also stars, the film is written by Alex Convery and also stars Matt Damon Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

Synopsis:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.