Virgin Media gives thousands of TV customers a free upgrade to HD 

Thousands of Virgin Media’s TV customers will see popular channels such as National Geographic, Sky Comedy and Sky Arts, upgraded to High Definition at no extra cost.

Customers on the firm’s Mix TV package will gain 14 new HD channels, including Sky Basics and National Geographic, while those on Player & Mixit gain seven including ITVBe and Film4.

The upgrade, which is being added automatically, will also see some HD channels move to new positions within the firm’s programme guide to make them easier to find.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Providing our customers with fantastic value and ensuring they have a smooth user experience is our top priority.

“That’s why, where there’s a HD option available, we’re giving it to our customers as standard so they can enjoy some the UK’s popular TV channels in fantastic high definition, at no extra cost.”