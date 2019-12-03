Vodafone adds Apple TV to its Together bundles

Vodafone is now offering an Apple TV 4K, and a year’s access to Apple’s new streaming service, to its customers on its ‘Together’ plans.

Prices start at £54 per month for a Vodafone Together plan including Unlimited Mobile Data, Unlimited 35mbps Superfast 1 Extra Home Broadband and an Apple TV 4K.

Customers can upgrade to 63mbps download speeds for an additional £4pm and can also choose to add one of Vodafone’s content bundles, giving access to Prime Video, Now TV or Spotify, for £6pm.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK said: “We’re giving customers unlimited mobile data, unlimited home broadband and now Apple TV 4K with Apple TV+ included for a year in one great package.

“Now our customers can use Vodafone’s game changing unlimited data to seamlessly stream content – whether they’re in the home, or out and about.

“With access to live TV, catch-up services, plus our choice of content partners we believe that our customers can get all the entertainment they want in one easy bundle from Vodafone.”