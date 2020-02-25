Vodafone announces new unlimited mobile broadband plans

Vodafone has expanded its range of unlimited plans to include mobile broadband dongles, tablets and data sims.

The new plans mean customers “can now enjoy total data-freedom” according to the network.

Plans will be available to pay monthly customers on both 4G and 5G and cost from £28 per month for the Vodafone Unlimited plan, which includes speeds of up to 10Mbps, and from £33 per month for Vodafone Unlimited Max which “gives speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow”.

All plans include international data roaming.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK says: “We launched our market-leading range of Unlimited mobile tariffs last year and now we expand Unlimited to include Mobile Broadband plans.

“Our customers are empowered to do more of what they love, wherever they may be on the UK’s best mobile data network.”