Vodafone customers can now buy Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE smartwatch

Mobvoi’s upgraded TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE smartwatch is now available in the UK via Mobvoi.com, Amazon.co.uk* and via Vodafone, its exclusive mobile network partner.

Harnessing Vodafone’s ‘OneNumber’ feature, the watch allows users to use their mobile phone plan’s call, message and data allowances to stay connected.

It features 4GB storage, GPS connectivity, Google Pay support, an IP68 waterproof rating, plus sleep and fitness tracking, including real-time tracking of fast-walking, running and swimming.

Mobvoi say the watch’s TicMotion 2.0 technology has been “enhanced to passively track workouts more granularly including time spent, distance and pace so that it keeps wearers focused on their workouts, and not on the watch itself.”

Zhifei Li, CEO and Founder of Mobvoi says: “The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE has all the hallmarks of the original TicWatch Pro, including its trademark long battery life, but the Pro 4G combined with 4G/LTE connectivity and Mobvoi’s TicPulse, TicMotion 2.0 and new TicSleep, truly takes advantage of Mobvoi’s artificial intelligence breakthroughs”.

