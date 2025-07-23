Vodafone launches new ‘Just Ask Once’ customer service pledge

Vodafone users will now only have to deal with a single customer service agent in order to have their query resolved after the mobile network revamped its approach to helping customers.

The firm has launched a new ‘Just Ask Once’ pledge which it says will eliminate “well-known bug bears such as waiting on hold, repeating the problem to multiple different people, and the need to chase for an update.”

Instead, customers can use the My Vodafone app to start their query and the agent will either resolve the issue straight away or, in more complex cases, “proactively” message the customer with updates.

The new service is available to Vodafone pay monthly consumer customers and small business customers with fewer than 10 employees, but excludes some services such as debt collection and home moves for fixed-line broadband where customers will be put in contact with specialist teams.

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, VodafoneThree, said: “When it comes to customers, our ambition is simple: we want to be the best. We want to set the gold standard for customer service and that’s why we’re launching ‘Just Ask Once’.

“‘Just Ask Once’ is based on a really simple principle: when a customer needs help, they ask us once, and we will sort it. Customers can simply and quickly message us through the My Vodafone app at any time and importantly, they’ll only deal with one person until their query is sorted.

“There’s no more waiting on hold, no transfers between agents, and no more repeating themselves – allowing customers to get on with their day, while we get on with solving their problem.”