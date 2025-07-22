Openreach to cease sale of copper broadband in 137 more locations

Openreach has revealed a further 137 exchange locations where it will stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in favour of full fibre connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.  

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service must take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Manager, said: “As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

“We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK. 

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries, and daily lives. 

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to 19 million homes and businesses, with more than seven million premises currently taking a service.”

New ‘stop sell’ locations:

Exchange NameExchange Location
GlarryfordAntrim
AghadoweyLondonderry
PomeroyTyrone
ClogherTyrone
FintonaTyrone
Dromore/TyroneTyrone
DrumquinTyrone
Ashby De La ZouchAshby-de-la-Zouch
FreelandLong Hanborough
AdderburyKings Sutton
BroomfieldChelmsford
Woodham FerrersSouth Woodham Ferrers
FraminghamPoringland
NewhavenNewhaven
SacristonSacriston
HoghtonBamber Bridge
PenrithPenrith
DalstonDalston
New BrancepethEsh Winning
AnnbankMossblown
Newton StewartNewton Stewart
BallingryBallingry
LockerbieLockerbie
ChudleighChudleigh
Milford HavenMilford Haven
BalaBala
Llandrindod WellsLlandrindod Wells
StourportStourport-on-Severn
Fernhill HeathWorcester
KessinglandKessingland
TevershamCambridge
SilsoeBedford
Saint FaithHorsham St Faith
Great DunmowGreat Dunmow
GirtonCambridge
DymchurchDymchurch
ShildonShildon
Whitley BridgeEggborough
Whaley BridgeWhaley Bridge
PencaitlandWester Pencaitland
DurringtonBulford Camp
RomseyRomsey
PlymstockPlymstock
Midsomer NortonMidsomer Norton
FordenForden
AlsagerAlsager
HaslingtonCrewe
DyserthDyserth
SandbachSandbach
StonehouseStonehouse
HengoedNewport (Newport)
AmlwchAmlwch
PershorePershore
Menai BridgeMenai Bridge
LlandoveryLlandovery
ManningtreeManningtree
DickleburghDiss
ChestfieldWhitstable
South MilfordSherburn in Elmet
DolgellauDolgellau
AveburyMarlborough
LockeridgeLockeridge
Newton TraceyBideford
Ogbourne St.GeorgeOgbourne St George
SandonStafford
LlanbedrogLlanbedrog
LlanfrynachBrecon
EskdalemuirEskdalemuir
Long BredyLitton Cheney
BerriedaleNewport (Highland)
SandayLady
LlandyrnogLlandyrnog
DolwenBetws-yn-Rhos
DolgarrogDolgarrog
ChapeltonChapelton
PennyghaelCarsaig
Ulva FerryBallygown
Buckland St MaryBishopswood
Steele RoadHawick
TottingtonGreater Manchester – Bury
EastwoodSouthend-on-Sea
PurfleetGrays
Locks HeathSouth Hampshire
HookHook (Hart)
FellingGateshead
SouthbourneBournemouth
St AustellSt Austell
StubbingtonStubbington
LynemouthLynemouth
StarcrossStarcross
LoughboroughLoughborough
EastonBristol
WolverhamptonWolverhampton
AshfordAshford (Spelthorne)
UxbridgeGreater London – Hillingdon
WoodfordGreater London – Redbridge
SmallbrookBirmingham
Wood StGreater London – City of London
AylesburyAylesbury
Ingleby BarwickIngleby Barwick
LeytonstoneGreater London – Waltham Forest
StocktonStockton-on-Tees
Sutton In AshfieldSutton in Ashfield
WashingtonWashington
WorleWeston-Super-Mare
DarlingtonDarlington
HolmfirthHolmfirth
BedfordBedford
GoscoteSyston
Bishops CleeveBishop’s Cleeve
WolvistonWolviston
ArmthorpeArmthorpe
BarnwoodGloucester
DesboroughDesborough
CoppullCoppull
TrenthamStoke-on-Trent
SaleGreater Manchester – Trafford
HextonBedford
Appley BridgeGreater Manchester – Wigan
ManninghamBradford
Stoke CityStoke-on-Trent
WarsopMarket Warsop
Clay CrossClay Cross
HathernLoughborough
Adwick Le StreetAdwick le Street
Horton BankBradford
PenworthamBamber Bridge
MarineSouthend-on-Sea
Higher BoltonGreater Manchester – Bolton
ClelandCleland
West WickhamGreater London – Bromley
Bartestree CrossLugwardine
Grays ThurrockGrays
ColintonEdinburgh
KinghornKinghorn
Leigh SintonGreat Malvern
Bovey TraceyBovey Tracey
