Openreach to cease sale of copper broadband in 137 more locations

Openreach has revealed a further 137 exchange locations where it will stop selling traditional copper-based phone and broadband services in favour of full fibre connections and digital services.

The company, whose network is used by many of the UK’s biggest broadband and phone providers, has a policy to stop selling legacy analogue products and services when full fibre becomes available to at least 75% of premises in each exchange.

Broadband providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone are given a year’s notice of such ‘stop sell’ decisions after which customers who want to switch, upgrade or renew their broadband or phone service must take a new digital service.

Customers covered by exchanges not yet able to deliver Ultrafast Full Fibre at their premises can stay on their existing copper based service until Full Fibre becomes available.

James Lilley, Openreach’s Managed Customer Migrations Manager, said: “As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future proofed technologies.”

“We’re moving to a digital world and Openreach is helping with that transformation by rolling out ultrafast, ultra-reliable, and future-proofed digital Full Fibre across the UK.

“This game changing technology will become the backbone of our economy for decades to come, supporting every aspect of our public services, businesses, industries, and daily lives.

“Already, our Full Fibre network is available to 19 million homes and businesses, with more than seven million premises currently taking a service.”

New ‘stop sell’ locations: