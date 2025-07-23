BBC bolsters roles of UK commercial channel execs

Two executives working on the BBC’s UK commercial channels are being given expanded remits following the departure of the channels’ Chief Creative Officer.

In addition to its Licence Fee funded channels, the BBC has one of the UK’s largest portfolios of commercial entertainment channels via its wholly-owned UKTV subsidiary.

These include the advert-funded Dave, W and Yesterday channels and the subscription channel Gold which is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers. UKTV also operates the ad-funded U streaming service.

The channels are part of BBC Studios, profits from which are reinvested in the Licence Fee funded channels.

Earlier this month it was announced that Richard Watsham would step down as UKTV’s Chief Creative Officer and the post closed in September.

It’s now been confirmed that Steve North, currently Chief Programming Officer, will assume the new role of Chief Content Officer and oversee overall content strategy, while Hilary Rosen will assume the creative lead for UKTV’s originations.

North is already responsible for the viewing performance of UKTV’s outlets, managing the editorial direction and programming across the portfolio.

Under his expanded remit he’ll assume oversight of UKTV’s content pipeline, set the content investment strategy and gain responsibility for the acquisitions team.

Rosen, who has led UKTV’s commissioning team and overseen its original commissions since 2022, will now take creative leadership of original commissioned content for all of its brands. She’ll also gain responsibility for UKTV’s Production Management team.

Marcus Arthur, UKTV’s CEO, said: “Steve and Hilary have already played a huge role in driving UKTV’s success within their existing remits, and with Richard’s decision to step down, I saw an opportunity to further leverage their influence.

“I’m delighted they are taking on these additional responsibilities which will position them perfectly to drive UKTV to further growth through their combined strategic and creative leadership.”