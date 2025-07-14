Nielsen brings CTV coverage to its UK Ad Intel product

Audience data specialists Nielsen is now offering Connected TV (CTV) coverage for users of its Ad Intel product in the UK.

According to Nielsen, the addition enables ad spend to be tracked across all major streaming platforms, in addition to the linear TV, digital, and other media support already available.

Platforms covered include Channel 4, Prime Video, Disney+, ITVX, 5, Netflix, Now, Freeview, Sky Stream, Tubi, and U, the BBC’s advert funded streaming app previously known as UKTV Play.

Inam Mahmood, General Manager, EMEA, Nielsen, said: “By integrating CTV coverage into our Ad Intel product, we’re equipping clients with the most comprehensive advertising intelligence available.

“This empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters to make smarter decisions, optimise their media strategies, benchmark performance, and significantly improve their ROI.

“The UK launch is a pivotal moment as we continue to roll out this capability across the EMEA region.”