New EE TV ad campaign launches

A new multi-channel advertising campaign showcasing the flexibility of EE’s TV service launches today.

Dubbed EE TV: The Ultimate Flex, the new campaign is aimed at empty nesters and centres on how the platform “makes it easier for them to stay connected to the shows and stories that their loved ones are talking about in one simple, easy to use service.”

Set to run across radio and digital audio outlets plus on outdoor sites, the campaign highlights the ability to add and remove additional subscriptions and channels throughout the year to match the return of favourite shows and must-see sporting events.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand & Demand Generation Director at EE said: “We know our customers want flexibility and value for money from their TV offering, which is why we wanted to highlight how EE TV offers the very best in flexible TV packages.

“Whether it’s switching on Netflix for a summer movie night or mixing up your sports and entertainment plans each month, our latest campaign is designed to show how with EE TV, access to incredible entertainment on the best broadband network is seamless, enjoyable and tailored to the way consumers live – because great stories are best enjoyed together.”